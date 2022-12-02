From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said he is committed to peaceful campaigns in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

Ortom, who is the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate for the Benue North West senatorial zone, stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary ( CPS), Nathaniel Ikyur.

The governor dismissed claims by the former chairman of Ushongo Local Government Area of the Joseph Asawa, that Ortom’s supporters allegedly him during the PDP senatorial campaign flag-off in Gboko as baseless.

“Governor Ortom could not have condescended so low to direct his supporters to molest anyone at the Gboko rally as violence has never been part of his style of politics. Asawa is a beneficiary of the Governor’s peaceful disposition as he had at different times intervened between the former Ushongo council chairman and either his legislative council members or other stakeholders when his tenure lasted.

“Governor Ortom is a stickler for the rule of law. He has never used thugs either during elections or at any other time and so does not patronise them, contrary to the claims by the former council chairman.

“It is a fact that Governor Ortom facilitated the nomination and subsequent election of Hon Asawa as the Executive Chairman of Ushongo Local Government in 2020. He will therefore won’t go back to destroy what he helped build.”