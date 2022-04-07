From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked all his political appointees who resigned to contest elections but were not favoured by zoning to return to their duty post.

The Governor who gave the directive at a parley with all political appointees from the 14 local government areas of the state on Thursday, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, however noted that only those whose positions were not replaced will enjoy the privilege.

“The governor said the gesture to reinstate the former aides who lost their bids for various elective political offices was to show his appreciation for their dedication in supporting and working for his administration since their appointment and supporting consensus arrangement in their various constituencies.

Ikyur said the governor who also used the occasion to clear the air on speculations about a rift between him and the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu dismissed insinuations of any disagreement, saying those who created such false stories will be disappointed.

Ikyur quoted the Governor as saying, “I have no single problem with our national chairman, Senator Ayu, our leader, Senator David Mark, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro, Orker Jev or any leader of the party. We are consulting with one another without rancour. So there is no truth whatsoever in such rumours.

“We are working together for the success of our party and there is nothing like division or rift whatsoever. There is nothing that will divide us.”

The CPS said the governor will be holding another meeting with his appointees from the Benue South Senatorial District at a later date.

