From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, yesterday, met with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi as part of measures to reposition the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to win the 2023 presidential election.

Ortom, at a media briefing after the meeting said the focus was how to boost the confidence of Nigerians in the party as better alternative to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“This is a family meeting for us to reason together in order to make our party more vibrant because Nigerians are waiting for us to take over the mantle of leadership at the centre in 2023,” Ortom said.

The governor condemned the killing of two humanitarian health workers and six others in Guma Local Government Area by militia herdsmen.

He also blamed the presidency for refusing to address the insecurity in the country perpetrated by herdsmen.

Ortom lamented that one of his relations who is a 200 level undergraduate at the Benue State University Makurdi was also killed in the attack.“The killers even had the guts to use one of the workers’ phone to send words that they would continue to kill until the ranching law of the state was repealed.

“This killer herdsmen and their sponsors free movement was an indication that injustice was being perpetrated to a section of Nigerians,” he added.

