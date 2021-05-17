From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Campaign posters of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom for Senate flooded Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday, Daily Sun observed.

The posters, sponsored by a group known as “Diversity Managers Club”, were seen at the High Level Roundabouts, Wurukum Roundabouts, among other areas of the metropolis.

The group said that Ortom is their choice for Senate due his stance on ranching which culminated in the enactment of the grazing law in the state.

‘The Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law is an element of diversity Management. We support Ortom for Senate 2023. The national security project. Taking the anti open grazing law to the Senate,’ the poster read.

Reacting to the development, Governor Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said since it was the wish of the people, there was no way his principal could stop them.

He, however, noted that even though his boss appreciates such calls, he would rather concentrate on giving his best to governance of the state for the remaining two years of his tenure.

‘It is the people’s wish, so the governor won’t stop them. He finds such outings as well-wishes/goodwill. Governor Ortom has a mandate to govern Benue in the remaining two years and, at the moment, that’s where his focus is, Akase said.