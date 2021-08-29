“Our democracy has come to stay, it is not perfect, a couple of things could be done to strengthen it but we have to move on and get on with the job. I strongly believe that God, in his infinite power, will help Nigeria to sustain democracy as we move through 2023.

“As an optimist, I always say that with all the problems that Nigeria has, the soft Nigeria is still much more that the sum total of all these problems.” On whether he had regrets over actions that resulted in his sack, Oshiomhole retorted: “No, no, no. Life is not all about regret. I am a very happy man or do you see me looking sad. I might look small but not sad.” The former Edo State governor further emphasised that he has been participating actively in party activities despite his removal. His words: “The court judgment quashing my removal was not actually delivered last week. It was on July 2, 2020, two weeks after I was removed from office. The only reason I decided to publish it last week was because I saw comments suggesting that people were not aware that the case was dis- missed. “I had addressed newsmen shortly after my removal and said that regardless of the legality or illegality of my removal, I have accepted what happened in good faith and resolved not to contest it. I promised to remain committed and do what I can as a party member to support the party. “You know in law, you can decide as I have done to sleep on your right. And as I took that decision to sleep on my right, it has remained sleeping. I have decided for the purpose of party chairmanship to sleep on my right and it remains happily so.”