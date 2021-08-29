From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
IN the face of the worsening security situation in the country and grave concern over the exclusion of e-transmission of results from polling booths to INEC servers in Abuja, for- mer National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed hope ahead of 2023 general elections, stressing that God will not forsake the over 200 million Nigerians.
He also said he had no regrets over his actions or inactions which resulted in his sack last year as chairman of the ruling party.
Oshiomhole, who spoke with journalists at the investiture ceremony of Rotarian Victoria Unoarumi as 10th President and Fundraising Ceremony of Rotary Club of Abuj, where he presided as chairman on the occasion, he suggested that every Nigerian politician should join the club and allow its four-way test guide their actions.
Asked about his fears for the 2023 general elections, he responded: “I have hopes not fears for 2023. People like to talk about their fears but for me, my life is about hopes. I think that by 2023 God will not forsake a nation of 200 million people.
“Our democracy has come to stay, it is not perfect, a couple of things could be done to strengthen it but we have to move on and get on with the job. I strongly believe that God, in his infinite power, will help Nigeria to sustain democracy as we move through 2023.
“As an optimist, I always say that with all the problems that Nigeria has, the soft Nigeria is still much more that the sum total of all these problems.”
On whether he had regrets over actions that resulted in his sack, Oshiomhole retorted: “No, no, no. Life is not all about regret. I am a very happy man or do you see me looking sad. I might look small but not sad.”
The former Edo State governor further emphasised that he has been participating actively in party activities despite his removal.
His words: “The court judgment quashing my removal was not actually delivered last week. It was on July 2, 2020, two weeks after I was removed from office. The only reason I decided to publish it last week was because I saw comments suggesting that people were not aware that the case was dis- missed.
“I had addressed newsmen shortly after my removal and said that regardless of the legality or illegality of my removal, I have accepted what happened in good faith and resolved not to contest it. I promised to remain committed and do what I can as a party member to support the party.
“You know in law, you can decide as I have done to sleep on your right. And as I took that decision to sleep on my right, it has remained sleeping. I have decided for the purpose of party chairmanship to sleep on my right and it remains happily so.”
