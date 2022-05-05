Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, officially declared his intension to contest the 2023 presidential poll .

The labour leader and former governor of Edo State, who made the declaration at Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Abuja, claimed he was in the race to change the narratives of Nigerians for good. He promised to reposition Nigeria and return her to the path of sustainable growth and development.

“I stand here this afternoon for one purpose, to formally declare that I Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole hereby declare with confidence my desire to contest for the office of the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of a party that we co-founded, APC.

“The task before us is not for us to continue to lament the imperfections in our country. The task before us is to find the courage and stand up and be counted in our determination to reposition our country to be the giant of our continent so that it can provide prosperity for all Nigerians. I am not here to lament all the imperfections, I have come to have a conversation as to what I believe we need to do differently to reposition Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“I believe that sometimes we spend so much time dealing with the consequences of what is wrong, rather than tracing the root cause of those consequences. Of course, right now we talked about insecurity, we talked about unemployment, we talked about poverty, access to power supply.

“But, what I want to discuss this afternoon is what I want to do differently to ensure that we stop lamenting and start engaging and start organising and restore hope,” he said.

Reflecting on his stewardship while on the saddle in Edo State, he said: “Let us forget our religious and tribal differences. My presidency would focus on policy issues that would deliver jobs, prosperity for Nigerians.”

He pledged to win the war against insecurity, while also assembling the best team to fix the economy. “Together we will create a prosperous and secure Nigeria.”

