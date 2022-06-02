From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday evening met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Abudullahi Adamu and five governors of the Progressive Governors Forum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming ahead of the party’s Convention to select its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had shifting the date for submission of list of candidates by political parties,

by six days, from 4th to 9th of June 2022, with the ruling party postponing its presidential primary election earlier scheduled for May 29-30 to June 6-8.

The meeting it was gathered held at the Vice President residence.

President Muhammadu Buhari had before traveling to Madrid, Spain on official visit, met with the 22 governors of the APC, where he had sought their support to choose his successor.

There has been push for a consensus candidate that will square up with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the coming elections but a section of the party and some aspirants have opposed it.

Osinbajo’s meeting with Adamu and the governors is coming after the conclusion of the party’s screening exercise for Presidential aspirants by the John Oyegun-led committee.

The identities of the governors as at the time of filing this report was unknown.

