From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, received a boost following the endorsement of a group known as Creative Youth Builders Assembly (C.Y.P.A), ahead of the 2023 general polls.

Convener of C.Y.P.A, Patricia Ogah, at a press briefing in Abuja, said the group adopted Professor Osinbajo, because of his sterling administrative skills.

Ogah described him as a man of excellence with a milk of human kindness who feels the pulse of the people and is ready to address the socio-politcal challenges plaguing the country.

Moreso, she appealed to the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), not to soil their conscience because of money; urging them to vote for the Vice President, in order to salvage the country from grip of poverty and unemployment.

“Osinbajo is a leader whose excellence in academics covers most discipline in a crucial 21st Century of this nation.

“His vastness in understanding the challenges and how to nip this challenges in the bud for a unified Nigeria. Statistically speaking, through humanitarianism, he has the interest of the masses at heart.

“A man who left his comfort zone to engage in market to market empowerment of the most vulnerable groups and women with the concern that the welfare of every Nigerian is sacrosanct. What a humble leader.

“Upon this, we call for transparency and fairness during this electioneering period. We urge delegates of all APC to vote for the most credible candidate based on conviction and not to sell their conscience to the highest bidders or for money.

“The credibility of representative government starts with pre-election activities that herald the general elections.

Nigerians will be boxed in a corner if political parties and delegates fail to choose a credible candidate for the masses to make their choices during the general election 2023

“CYBA adopts His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria that will become the next president of Nigeria come 2023.

“At this juncture, we want to urge all delegates of APC to vote wisely, to vote because of their children, their relatives and for the interest of our great nation, Nigeria.

“The mistake of today will be a last for the next 8 years and we do not want that,” she said.

Also speaking at the press conference, General Overseer of Pillar of Fire Deliverance Ministry, Oladele Ibrahim, charged the electorate to be steadfast in protecting their votes.

Pastor Ibrahim reminded participants that the development of the country rests on the shoulders of citizens.

He said: “Do not expect foreigners to come and develop Nigeria for you. We citizens must reform Nigeria. You are seeing what is happening in the society.

“Enough is enough. Love for all, hatred for none. We need to shine our eyes. The situation in the country has made it possible for us to locate a candidate that by God’s grace, will deliver Nigeria from mess.

“The last election we had in the FCT was an open eye for everybody. Even if you were popular or people did not need so long as you had a swollen pocket to big people’s conscience, they will vote for you. Do not allow anybody, irrespective of who he is to change your mind do not accept.”