From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Vice President and Presidential Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congresses (APC), Professor Yemi Osinbajo has met party’s delegates of Kebbi state as part of his nation wide consultation.

Osinbajo,while speaking with newsmen after an indoor meeting with the delegates in Birnin Kebbi ,disclosed that he and the party’s delegates deliberated on security, and other national issues.

He said: “I am here for a meeting with national delegates of the APC, our great party towards party’s primaries coming up at the end of the month.

“We have been here discussing national issues, bordering on economy, security, education, healthcare and all its concerns that we have as a party and as a government as well as the concern we have as a people. We had a very fruitful engagement, thank you.”