From Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja, Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki, Tony Osauzo, Benin, Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant as well as Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, have continued their consultations and interactions with delegates to the national convention, ahead of the primary.

Osinbajo, who interacted with stakeholders and delegates in Dutse, Jigawa State insisted that the country deserves the best.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was received by a crowd of supporters at the airport and on the streets, APC chieftains and senior state government officials, led by Secretary to the State Government, Abdulkadir Adamu, who represented Governor Badaru Abubakar who was out of the state.

At a town hall meeting with delegates, the vice president restated his view that decisions about the 2023 elections should be based on what should be the best for the country.

“We should make a decision based on the future of our children; we can make progress; we can move on. All I ask you to do is what is in the best interest of Nigeria; vote in the interest of our children.”

He also restated how his training and experience in governance serving as deputy under President Muhammadu Buhari would help him to lead the country effectively as president.

Mohammed, who was in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu, at the weekend, said the South East and North East have the most legitimate claim to the presidency as both zones were yet to produce a president. Nevertheless, he pledged to support who ever emerges as candidate so as to ensure the opposition party wrests power from the APC.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Addressing delegates in Anambra, he noted that if elected, he would offer visionary leadership and tackle the myriad of problems confronting the country. He told Ebonyi and Enugu delegates that he would run an all-inclusive government and implored them to support him to clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

In a related development, Saraki said if elected, he would deploy technology to combat security challenges facing the country and put an end to it.

Responding to questions from newsmen after a meeting with delegates in Kogi State, he said he has the solutions to all the problems confronting the nation.

According to him, since the beginning of the current democratic settings in 1999, the North Central zone has not been given any opportunity to clinch the presidency, adding that the time is now ripe.He also said if elected, he would give equal opportunities to all irrespective of tribe and religion to attain the peak in their chosen careers.

A’Ibom gov denies blocking Atiku from seeing delegates

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and PDP presidential candidate, has denied plans to shield Akwa Ibom delegates from Abubakar Atiku, describing the rumour as the handiwork of mischief-makers trying to divert attention.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, described the alleged plot as spurious allegations, laced with foul and profane language.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth as this. The said news is totally incompatible with the known accommodating disposition of Governor Emmanuel.

“The truth is that the governor, who has been in communication and contact with all other presidential aspirants (Atiku inclusive) was informed the former vice president will be visiting today to meet with delegates and thereafter see him (Governor Emmanuel) by 4pm, a proposal that was unhesitatingly accepted. It is, therefore, pure mischief for anyone to insinuate that the governor is preventing Atiku from seeing delegates. Other presidential aspirants have visited the party in Akwa Ibom without a hitch, so why would Atiku’s be different?

“In the light of current circumstances surrounding Atiku’s media posture, especially online, we will like to discard the news item as not coming from him or his media handlers.We also want to believe this spurious statement does not have the authorisation of the presidential aspirant himself, especially since the allegation is not personally signed off and is not posted on any of his verified social media accounts. We urge the public to discountenance the fake news and treat it as an act of mischief of the highest order.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Our delegates and team are waiting to receive the aspirant on the agreed date and time,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, Bola Bolawole, said Governor Emmanuel is noted as an apostle of politics without bitterness.

Senate: APC clears Nwaoboshi, Dafinone, Onowakpor

APC senatorial screening committee, yesterday, screened three senatorial aspirants from Delta State.

They include Peter Nwaoboshi, incumbent senator representing Delta North, former chairman of the state board of internal revenue, Joel-Onowakpo (Delta South); and Ede Dafinone (Delta Central.)

Speaking after his screening, Onowakpo said the screening has cleared way for him to face other contenders if any, adding that with God on his side, his supporters and the implicit confidence the party leadership has in him, he was confident the journey to the red chambers has been shortened.

He insisted that the APC was prepared more than ever before to take over Delta State in 2023. He said the ongoing exodus from the PDP to APC is enough evidence to the fact that the people of the state have embraced the APC because of the calibre of men presently piloting the affairs of the party in the state.

… Onolemenme solicits delegates’ votes, promises to transform Esanland

A contender for the Edo Central senatorial seat, Mike Onolemenme, has solicited PDP delegates votes with a promise to transform Esanland from a largely rural place to an urban setting if voted to win the party ticket.

The former minister of works made the plea to individual delegates via a voice note he sent to all delegates of the senatorial district.

“I am personally soliciting your votes in the upcoming primary that will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022”, he said, adding that so much is at stake for the senatorial district.

He, therefore, said the delegates must get it right for Esan people.

“I am banking on you to win the primary. There is so much at stake. And we must get it right for Esan people. Engage and talk to other delegates you know to vote for me,” he said.

He believed he can win the primary with votes from the delegates and go on to win the general election.

“It is an important election that has the potential to transform Esan land from rural enclave to urban area with enhanced standards of living.

“Since an election can be won by a single vote, your votes matter, I assure you, you will not regret supporting me and your votes will be a step forward to making Esan land a better place,” he said.