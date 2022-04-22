From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Ali-Okumade II, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State over his 2023 presidential ambition.

He met separately with the paramount ruler of Ibadanland, in his residence at Alarere, Ibadan, and the APC delegates at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, where various pro-democracy groups gave him a rousing welcome.

Osinbajo was accompanied to the two places by frontline politicians, including a former governor of Edo State, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor; former deputy governor of Oyo State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, as well as a legal luminary, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), and Chairman of APC in the state, Isaac Omodewu. Senator Babafemi Ojudu was also in attendance.

Serving federal lawmakers on his entourage also included Senator Teslim Folarin(APC Oyo Central), Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), and Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC Bauchi North), as well as Olusegun Odebunmi and Simon Karu of the House of Representatives from Oyo and Gombe States respectively.

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, and Senator Kola Balogun (Oyo South) were also sighted with Osinbajo during the visit to Olubadan. But they did not follow him to the Civic Centre.

Addressing the delegates at the Civic Centre, Osinbajo, congratulated them on the successful completion of the party’s convention. He also thanked them for standing firm and strong for peaceful convention, and for their support for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

Ahead of the APC primary and presidential poll, Osinbajo said noted that the vantage positions he has occupied has given him leverage over other presidential aspirants. He said: “One advantage I will have is that on day one, I can hit the ground running because I know what it takes. Another thing I want to tell you is that in all the important decisions we will make on security, economy and the rest, we will consult at every level.”

He continued: “On April 11th, 2022, I, your son, your brother, and your friend, declared my intention to run for President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. I declared my intention to run with the greatest humility.

“I have served in the Federal Government of Nigeria for the past seven years. And in those seven years, I have been involved because the president considered it the right thing to do. In his own generosity and his openness, he gave me every opportunity to serve, including very sensitive international assignments.

“As you know, I also acted as president during certain periods when the president was away on medical vacation. Everything that I learnt as vice president, and everything that I have learnt as acting president, has prepared me to run as president of our country and to function as president of our country.

“God does not make a mistake. The God is deliberate in everything that He does. And by giving all those opportunities, everyone of the opportunities that I have, to see for myself, to understand governance for myself at the highest level of our country’s governance, to be exposed to everything – local and international, at the highest levels of governance in our country.

“All of it was not just that I would sit down and write my memoirs. No. It’s to come handy one day. I believe that time has come and, I have the responsibility to my country. I have the responsibility to you, to all our children, and the coming generations; to give all of what I have learnt, everything I have learnt, all of the service I have given, to be able to give it to our country, and to serve our country faithfully, honestly and transparently. That is my intention.

At the residence of Olubadan, Osinbajo told the monarch and his council members that he came to pay homage and sought royal blessings on his desire to take over the reins of power from President Buhari in 2023. According to him, his decision to contest the presidency was made in realization of the need to put into use of the country, the seven years of tutelage he had under the President.

His words: “During those years, Mr. President truly gave me every opportunity to know all what the government was doing, including very sensitive issues and I felt it would be the right thing to do to deploy all those experiences under President Muhammadu Buhari to the service of the country.

“Nigeria needs all who are willing to serve to attain her potentials. I have come to Ibadan to confer with the party delegates on my intention to run for the Presidency, which I formally declared for on the 11th April this year. Kabiyesi, I know that you are no more a politician, though it is said that we are all political animals. But your position as the father of all precludes Your Imperial Majesty from being active. So, I covet your prayers and want to assure Your Majesty that wherever I may be, your highly respected position is guaranteed.”

Oba Balogun, however, prayed for Osinbajo on his desire to become the country’s president in 2023. He stated: “As we watch ourselves, God watches us as well and in most cases, what we think of ourselves are the same with what God thinks of us. We are proud of you and share your aspiration. I don’t want to be tempted to talk politics and I can spend hours praying for you. But just let me hand you over to the Almighty Allah to take total control and be with you and your entourage.”

President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prince Yemisi Adeaga in his brief remark told the VP that all what the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ibadanland stands for is the preservation of the honour and dignity of Olubadan and whatever Olubadan stands for is what Ibadans, through the CCII stand for.