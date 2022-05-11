From Fred Itua, Abuja

Vice President and All Progressives Congress 2023 presidential hopeful Professor Yemi Osinbajo has met with the party’s delegates in 13 States, ahead of the party’s primaries

The political adviser to the President in the office of the vice president, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, made the disclosure after Osinbajo met with APC delegates in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said the feedback from the state by state engagements so far has been positive and eventually, Osinbajo will carry the day given his unprecedented method of interface with the APC delegates across the country.

He said: “It is the first time in this country, and I’ve been around for a long time, both as a journalist and as a politician, when a primary is taking place and an aspirant will go round the country, talking to delegates from state to state, not only that, he’s engaging them, asking them questions, making them make comments and also ending up having photographs with each and every one of them. So, it’s been closely engaging.

“The reception we have had, whether in Bauchi, Gombe, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo or Delta is wonderful. Now we have done about 13 states and we’re still going round.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I believe that when you’re passionate about something when you are genuine when you’re original when you’re committed, then there’s nothing you cannot achieve.

“It’s not for nothing that we choose to go to all the states, it’s not for nothing that we choose to know the minds of all the delegates, it’s not for nothing that the VP wants to shake hands and a photograph taken with each and every delegate that he comes across.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We can measure it from time to time, and as we’re moving around, scientifically, we’re measuring our chances; and we’re getting good feedback. We’re polling on the daily basis and at the end of the day, we’ll emerge as the flagbearer of our party and we’ll all smile.

“It’s not a joke, we mean business and we’re doing things the way it has never been done before. We’re introducing new dimensions into campaigning; it has never happened before to go from state to state for the primaries as if you are doing a general campaign.”