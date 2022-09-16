From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Alex Otti Campaign Council (AOCC) has alleged that agents of Abia state Government has been harassing its members and destroying her Billboards and flexes.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, the Director General of AOCC, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma (CHOMEN) alerted the public “on the continous desruction Of the campaign Billboards and other campaign materials of our candidate, Dr. Alex Otti and other candidates of Labour Party”.

Obioma alleged that a few days ago, the flex of his principal’s newly installed billboard around Umuikaa Junction, was removed by Abia state government through the General Manager of Abia State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ABSAA), Mr Anthony Otuonye on the grounds that the PDP has no presence there and thus would not allow an opposition party to mount a billboard in the area.

“It’s important to note that our governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti paid Abia state government the statutory N10m required from every governorship candidate.

“The vendor also paid the said ABSAA General Manager the sum of N1.2m which he collected and approved the

installation of the billboard, before he turned around and removed it less that 48 hours after it had been installed”.

The AOCC DG said to justify his provocative action, the ABSAA GM falsely claimed that the Vendor agreed to allow him use it for PDP campaign before he gave the approval.

If one may ask, how can a vendor and billboard owner who were contracted and paid for by a candidate who had earlier paid the government turn around

and use their client’s billboard for the PDP because PDP is the ruling party?”, Obioma queried.

Obioma said his Council has written to the Police and the DSS concerning the incident and that the DSS has repeatedly warned government agency officials against “setting the state on fire through their actions and asked them to resolve the matter quickly by allowing us mount our billboard which we paid for.

“The actions of the PDP led Abia state government which continually manifest

violence and intolerance have continued to contradict Ikpeazu’s cosmetic claims of being peace loving and tolerant”.

The AOCC DG revealed how some days ago their House of Assembly candidate for Isialangwa South State Constituency, Ubani Danie (Manja), alleged of a plot to illegally abduct and remand him in prison on trumped up charges of murder.

“To execute this plot, he alleged that some fierce looking security agents trailed him to a radio station where he was a guest at a live radio programme in Umuahia”.

Obioma called on the federal government, the Police, the DSS and all law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring

peace and order to call the PDP -led Abia Government to order before they set Abia on fire.