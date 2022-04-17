From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of defunct Diamond Bank, and two-time governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Alex Otti has declared for the Abia governorship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the promise to uplift Abia if he becomes governor.

Addressing party faithful and other stakeholders at his campaign office in Umuahia, Otti said the terrible condition of Abia State was behind his reason to return to the race.

While faulting the poor economic situation of Abia, the ex-banker expressed anger over the condition of Abia civil servants and pensioners, whom he said, are owed backlog of wages and salaries.

“Moribund industries would be reactivated, agricultural value chains given a priority while effective healthcare facilities would be put in place”.

He promised to wipe away the tears of Abians if elected, and appealed to Abia electorate to make the best choice in 2023 by voting for him to change the story of the state.

Otti said his declaration to contest the governorship on Easter day, was significant with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his address, the Chairman of APC in Abia State, Hon Acho Obioma described Alex Otti “as tested hand who should govern Abia, if he wins the APC ticket.”

Obioma promised that his party would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants for the best material to emerge.

Former House of Representatives member for Aba North/ Aba South, Hon Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Chief Nwaka Inem and representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths council world wide attended the event.