From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former managing director/chief executive officer of defunct Diamond Bank and two-time governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Alex Otti, has declared for the Abia governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the promise to uplift the state if he becomes governor.

Addressing party faithful and other stakeholders at his campaign office in Umuahia, Otti said the terrible condition of Abia State informed his decision to return to the race.

While faulting the poor economic situation of Abia, the former banker expressed anger over the condition of the state civil servants and pensioners, whom he said, are owed backlog of wages and salaries.

“Moribund industries would be reactivated, agricultural value chains given a priority while effective healthcare facilities would be put in place,” he said.

He promised to wipe away the tears of Abians if elected, and appealed to Abia electorate to make the best choice in 2023 by voting for him to change the story of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Otti said his declaration to contest the governorship on Easter day was significant with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his address, APC Chairman in Abia State, Acho Obioma, described Otti “as tested hand who should govern Abia, if he wins the APC ticket.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Obioma promised his party would provide a level-playing ground for all aspirants for the best material to emerge.

Former Former House of Representatives member for Aba North/ Aba South, Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Chief Nwaka Inem and representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths council attended the event.