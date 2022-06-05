From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Presidential Aspirant under the Platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has said that Nigerian political system must be cleansed before the country can work again.

Prince Adebayo while speaking with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, insisted that changing of political parties is not the solution to Nigeria’s problem.

He stressed that Nigerians must change their mindsets,as voting any aspirant that have stayed in any political party for more than two years, would produce the same results.

” We must change our mindset, clean up our leadership policy so that people with fresh ideas and good leadership qualities can fit in, before this country can work again.”

He lamented that the genuine people who are interested in leadership have come to realize that what good leadership requires is not what our politics requires and there’s a need for us to reconcile both because politics is the pathway to become a leader.

Prince Adebayo,however said his mission for if elected ,he would make the right people with good leadership qualities are put leadership position, to effect changes in the country.

” If I become the president,I will faithfully implement the chapter 2 of the Nigeria constitution which has social welfare, which means that water, food, housing, education, healthcare and others would be made available because the country can afford them and every citizen need to enjoy such.”

He further added that the country is extremely too rich to borrow if properly governed by someone with good leadership qualities and passion for the country.

” Nigeria is a blessed country, extremely rich. The story of Nigeria owning and borrowing from other countries are false. No president of Nigeria can run out of money because the country is endowed with different types of resources both in human and natural, he said.