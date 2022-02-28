From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary will astound Nigerians.

He said whoever that emerges of all the aspirants should be rest assured the entire party would rally round him and make sure he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Governor Wike, while speaking in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said comment by former vice president and PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, that he would always clinch the party could amount to taking convention delegates for granted.

“I didn’t expect him, frankly speaking, to say that he will always take the ticket of the party. That is going too far and taking the delegates for granted,” he said.

Governor Wike said he is committed to do anything that would ensure PDP returns to power in 2023, and begins once again the process of rebuilding the nation after years of All Progressives Congress’ (APC) poor governance.

The Rivers State governor, who urged PDP members to resist making divisive utterances, declared the outcome of the party’s presidential primary would shock many.

“People should watch, there will be shock as far as PDP convention is concerned. People should watch what is going to happen. People like to underrate so many persons and it is not good in politics,” he said.

Speaking on the timetable just released by the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) at the weekend, Governor Wike expressed confidence that PDP National Executive Committee will ensure the party abides by the timetable.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are law-abiding party. The party will soon meet, the NEC will meet and find the way forward on how we will put our house in order and make sure we religiously follow INEC timetable without violating any provision of the law and guidelines that INEC may have produced,” he said.

Governor Wike commended PDP leadership in Plateau, Cross River and Ondo states for the sterling performance of the party during Saturday’s by-election.

He attributed PDP victory in the Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in Plateau State to the recent decision of the former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, and former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jeremiah Useni, to set aside their differences and work for the interest of the party.

Governor Wike also lauded the PDP for winning the Akpabuyo state constituency by-election in Cross River, irrespective of the violence unleashed by the APC government in the state.

He further commended the former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, and other leaders of the party for the impressive performance of the party during Saturday’s by-election.

According to him, the prospects of the party in the 2023 general election remains bright.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike disclosed his administration will soon award contract for the construction of two more flyovers in Port Harcourt.