From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Over two million registered voters in northeast Borno State are expected to vote in the next year general elections. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Borno, Mohammed Ibrahim disclosed this Friday at a press conference in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said: “Borno State has 27 local government areas, three senatorial districts, 10 Federal Constituencies and 28 state constituencies. It has 312 registration areas, 5071 polling units as well as 2, 514,228 voters as contained in the preliminary registration of voters.”

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno, created additional 1,138 polling units last year to expand voters’ access to polling units. He explained the Continuous Voters Registration exercise which the commission did between June 2021 and July 2022 increased the demography from 2,315, 956 to 2, 514, 228 voters.

The REC, however, said 114, 531 old Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have not been collected perhaps due to death of the registrants, multiple registration or change of locations. He said voting will take place at polling units and wards levels in most part of southern Borno while the exercise will be done at ‘Super Camps’ in about 18 local governments in the central and northern parts of the state.

He urged voters to prepare for a new innovation of the BIVAS machine which will ensure they vote as soon as they are captured with their PVCs. He assured that INEC will remain independent and conduct fair polls.