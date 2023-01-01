From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Ovia Community in Rome, Italy, has called on their people back home in Ovia federal constituency to unite and support the re-election of Mr. Dennis Idahosa, irrespective of their political affiliations.

A press statement by the President, elder Austin Osa- Adodo, made available to newsmen in Benin yesterday, said the group arrived at the decision to support the representative of the Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly (NASS), during the Igue Edohia celebration organised by Ovia Community in Rome.

The statement noted that Ovia never had it so good in terms of developmental impact both at the state and federal levels until the emergence of Idahosa as a member of House of Representatives, adding that the lawmaker’s impact is noticeable across the 33 wards that make up the federal constituency.

“It is for that reason we are calling on our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters back home to support him by ensuring they mobilise totally for him to win the election scheduled for February 25.

“The need to support him to win is for him to continue with the positive development he has attracted to Ovia in the past three years.

“We are happy with him (Idahosa) and what he is doing in Ovia federal constituency and it is best we allow him to continue this wonderful job.

“We are not being spurred with anything but the developmental strides of the lawmaker that have opened all our eyes that Ovia had been denied of good governance in the past by those given mandate to represent the people.

“We know most of us won’t be in Nigeria to cast our votes but we are capable of influencing votes from here in Rome”, the statement added.