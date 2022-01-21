Former chief whip of the senate, Roland Owie, yesterday, differed with leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, on his position that the presidency should be zoned to the south in 2023.

In a statement in Benin City, Owie said since 1999, the south had occupied the presidency more than the north. “Yes, I read the decision of PANDEF on the issue of presidency going to the south in 2023. With all humility, because the father of PANDEF, Senator Chief E.K. Clark, is like a father to me, in 1971-73, as an education officer (secondary and vocational) in the defunct Bendel State, I worked closely with him. At that time, Chief Clark always told us that ‘we should always annoy him with the truth rather than placate him with lies’. Above all, my upbringing and faith demand that I must stand for justice and truth because where there is no justice, there can never be peace. I do not support southern Nigeria producing the president of Nigeria in 2023. Since 1999 till today, southern Nigeria has produced the presidents of Nigeria for 14 years plus while the north has produced presidents for less number of years, PDP must give the north the president in 2023,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .