From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oyo State chapter, has cautioned Christians against allowing political parties or politicians manipulate them to vote against the will of God, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is as the Christian Association (CAN), Okitipupa Chapter, Ondo State, urged citizens not to relent in their prayers for the unity and peace as well as stronger and better Nigeria for all.

Chairman of PFN, Rev’d Samson Ajetomobi, who is president of Men of Issachar Vision Inc., told journalists on the sidelines of a programme: ‘Oyo PFN Prays 2021,’ in Ibadan, specifically enjoined pentecostal churches to reject offers from politicians that have evidently contributed to the socio-economic and political challenges, besetting the state and the country at large.

Ajetomobi said clerics and churches that are not deeply rooted in God could easily be manipulated by politicians and political groups that would ask them to mobilise their followers to support them before and during the elections. He said the PFN would be committed to guiding members of the bloc to be forthright and reject offers from wicked politicians.

“The church leadership can be manipulated. Now that political era is building up, it can be manipulated by different political groups, if we are not deep enough in God. There is a need to have a very good root in God, such that we can tell a wicked man to go away with his offer because it will not be to the benefit of the people of the state. So, our commitment to all church leadership is to stand forthright and to be very objective, and be very clear in their minds what they want. We trust, God will help us.”

On his part, Chairman, CAN, Okitipupa chapter, Pastor Peter Akinyelure, said what the country needed was for all Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers to continue to pray for the country and put up a common front.

He said if everything failed, God and prayers will never fail, the current challenges in the country are just temporary if Nigerians will not relent in their prayers.

He also appealed to government at all levels to create jobs for youths to guide against youths restiveness and protests that always lead to wanton destructions.

“With everything that we are facing in this country right now, my advice in this New Year is for Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the unity and peace of this nation.

“Our country can only be stronger and better if we all can pray because if every other thing failed, God and prayers will not fail,” he said.