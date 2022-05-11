From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In continuation of his nationwide consultations to become the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said party supremacy is supreme and surpasses individual interest as he further pledged allegiance to the party.

The Governor made the disclosure yesterday during a consultations visit to the Nasarawa state chapter for the PDP to dialogue with delegates on his ambition to contest in the primaries to become the flag-bearer of the PDP in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

“I believe in the party supremacy, I am running for the presidency but at any given time the party say Bala Mohammed stop at this point I will stop. I have all it takes to fix this country. I have the experience and the pedigree to provide the desired leadership that will make Nigeria great,” the Bauchi governor declared.

Bala who was a former practising journalist promised to create jobs addressed security challenges confronting the country and improved the economy of the country if given the mandate as president while urging Nigerians to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

The presidential aspirant also urged delegates to support his ambition to enable him to excel in his aspiration regretting that corruption instituted by few individuals has brought the nation to the state the people found themselves.

He further dispelled insinuations that the major opposition party PDP was thriving on crisis adding that there was no division or rancour in the party.

“what the aspirants need from the party was justice, fairness, equity and a level playing ground at all times and promised to abide by the decision of the party if zoning arrangement is adopted,” he added.

” We are not divided there is no rancour in the PDP even the zoning issue can be surmounted, we are all united and any decision was taken by the party we will All abide by it,” he said.