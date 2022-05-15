The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. D.K Olukoya, has urged Christians across the country to pray very well and be led by God before they begin to cast their votes during the 2023 general elections.

Olukoya made the appeal, yesterday while fielding questions from journalists at the official dedication of the church’s new international headquarters annex, known as the “Prayer, Praise and Power Cathedral”, located along Tunde Idiagbon Road, Wuye district, Abuja. This, he says is necessary, so that the nation doesn’t end up in more trouble.

“For the 2023 election, I counsel Christians to pray very well and be led by God before they begin to cast their votes so that we don’t end up in more trouble.

“The basis of all faith is love. When that love is not there, it’s a serious problem indeed. We should have love towards each other and be sensitive to other people’s feelings,” he said.

In his brief remarks, Senior Regional Overseer of the headquarters Annex, Pastor Olumide Oni, said everything being witnessed was God’s grace.