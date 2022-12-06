From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has stated the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) will win all positions contested for as according to him, the party is the real deal and a serious business in the state.

The Governor stated this at the flag-off of the PDP Senatorial campaigns in Benue South which was held at the Pavilion Square in Oju Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Addressing thousands of party supporters from the nine local government areas of the zone, Ortom said “Let me tell you, PDP is a serious business in Benue state. By the grace of God, we are going to win all our elections.

“We are one indivisible body that is committed to the winning of our party, the PDP, because APC has failed this nation.”

He assured the people of Benue South that the continuity of the PDP administration in the state will further improved conditions of the state and urged them to work hard not to break it.

Governor Ortom appreciated the people of Benue South for their commitment and support to the party and promised that those elected on the platform of the party will continue to do their best to bring development to the state.

The Governor who decried that the state has been marginalized despite his administration’s commitment to development enjoined the people to vote for PDP candidates whom he noted were committed to the collective good of the state.

Speaking, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district, Comrade Abba Moro who is seeking re-election as the PDP Senatorial candidate enumerated his achievements and urged his people to support his reelection.

He also appealed for the resolution of the crisis in the PDP to enable them go into the election with a united front.

“I believe that the Governor as the leader of the party, has the capacity to resolve issues within the party in Benue State and even as a leader in the G-5, he has the capacity together with his colleagues to ensure that the right thing is done and all parties to the crisis in PDP do the needful to make sure that we go into 2023 as united forces of PDP to win the election.

“I will never assume the duty of the leader of the party in Benue state and I have restrained myself from commenting on the crisis in the PDP, believing that our leaders know the right thing to do at the appropriate time,” he stated.

He stated that whatever is happening at the national level is left for those people who are playing national politics to resolve the matter adding that “if they don’t resolve it, I will call you and I will inform you and ask you what direction we will go.”

Senator Moro who disclosed that he had sponsored 13 bills in the Senate, some of which include, a bill canvassing for the establishment of the North Central Development Commission, Rotation of Power among political blocs and Local Government Autonomy among others, pledged to do more.

Senator representing Benue North-East, Dr. Gabriel Suswam said he had come to give solidarity to Senator Moro whom he described as a “Prominent son of Zone C, a grassroots politician and a voice that cannot be ignored in the Senate and politics of Nigeria” and urged the people to vote PDP all the way.

Deputy Governorship candidate of PDP in the State, Sir John Ngbede in a brief remark on behalf of the PDP Governorship candidate, Engr Titus Uba noted that the PDP was sending a balanced team to the National Assembly and tasked the people to collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs and vote en masse for PDP candidates at the polls.

The Acting State Chairman of PDP, Hon Isaac Mffo who presented the party’s flags to candidates of the party in the zone affirmed that the “PDP is an inclusive political platform” and charged the candidates to carry everyone along in their campaigns.

Earlier, Director of Benue South Senatorial campaigns, Dr. Elijah Adakole stated that with the track record of performance of Senator Moro in the areas of health, infrastructure and education the people of the zone were ready to re-elect him and vote for all PDP candidates.