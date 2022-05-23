From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plots to orchestrate insecurity and political uncertainty to stall the 2023 polls.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party alleged that APC leaders were behind the delay in signing the amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also alleged that the plot is to frustrate the smooth conduct of political parties primaries so as to derail the entire electoral process and create a situation to justify tenure elongation.

“It is not surprising to the PDP that Mr. President was, again, ‘absent’ having travelled to the United Arab Emirate and abandoned his constitutional duty of signing the crucial amendment to the Electoral Act.

“This attitude of Mr. President to an issue that is critical to our electoral system is consistent with APC’s plot to cause confusion in the polity, orchestrate an un-conducive environment for elections, stall the 2023 general election and achieve a rumoured third term agenda.

“The regularity of the electoral process as well as the confidence of the people in the certainty of timelines and outcomes of elections are the hallmarks of democracy, which the APC has been dislocating apparently with the view to undermining the electoral process.

“It is clear that the APC has already commenced this ignoble plot with its desperation to use the court to overthrow the outcome of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council election held on Saturday, February 12, which was overwhelmingly won by candidates of the PDP, halt the swearing in of the newly elected chairmen and councillor and impose an undemocratic government in the FCT.

“The PDP is concerned about APC’s exposed plot to deploy such despicable underhand methods to subvert elections in 2023 where they do not favour APC candidates.

“This is in addition to the provocative comments that have promoted disunity, agitations and restiveness in various parts of our country, including tagging a particular part of the country as ‘a dot in a circle’.

“Our party cautions the APC to note that its plans has been exposed and that Nigerians will never allow it to perpetrate its misrule through an orchestrated tenure elongation,” the PDP said.