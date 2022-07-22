From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the Osun State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has admonished the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the contest.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, gave the admonition, on Friday, while speaking at a press briefing, at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja. Ologunagba said with the alleged dismal performance of the APC in the last seven, as well as the rising popularity of the opposition party, Tinubu allegedly has no chance in the 2023 polls.

The opposition spokesman stated that under the APC led government, the economy has allegedly be wrecked , while the country’s debt profile has increased substantially in the last seven years of the present administration.

According to him, “our productive sector has been completely wrecked. The over $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) with a naira value of N167 to the Dollar handed over by the PDP has been brought to its knees with the naira now crawling at N665 to a Dollar today.