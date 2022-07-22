From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
In the aftermath of the Osun State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has admonished the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the contest.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, gave the admonition, on Friday, while speaking at a press briefing, at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja. Ologunagba said with the alleged dismal performance of the APC in the last seven, as well as the rising popularity of the opposition party, Tinubu allegedly has no chance in the 2023 polls.
The opposition spokesman stated that under the APC led government, the economy has allegedly be wrecked , while the country’s debt profile has increased substantially in the last seven years of the present administration.
According to him, “our productive sector has been completely wrecked. The over $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) with a naira value of N167 to the Dollar handed over by the PDP has been brought to its knees with the naira now crawling at N665 to a Dollar today.
“Under Asiwaju’s APC government, Nigeria’s debt stock has astronomically risen from N12 trillion under the PDP to N41.6 trillion with our nation going broke as Debt Servicing cost has now surpassed Government revenue with over N300 billion.
Ologunagba added that “the APC Presidential candidate and his party should know that it is in his own interest to withdraw from the race as it will be futile to go into an election in which the Will and aspiration of the people are manifestly against him and the APC.
“Asiwaju has no political fighting chance in the face of the soaring popularity of PDP’s very competent, candid, transparent, people-oriented and much more prepared Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar at the poll.’
