By Sunday Ani

With less than a year to the next general elections, power brokers and the leaderships of the various political parties have been gripped with tension, anxiety and pressure over meeting the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of names of their candidates.

By the timetable of the electoral body, it is just about seven weeks to the deadline for all the political parties to fulfill that requirement.

For critical observers, the choice of presidential candidates will surely be a great test and strain on the ability of the various parties to manage crises and handle the resultant conflicts of interest. Naturally, the presidential ticket is perhaps the most prized laurel any member can win, hence in most cases, only the most valuable, most influential, and experienced members throw their hats into the ring.

For instance, in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaders of the main opposition party have been at the crossroads on how to elect a presidential flag bearer who will earn the support of his co-contestants and be in a pole position to win the next February election against the candidate of the ruling APC.

It is in view of that, that many PDP members believe that credit should be given to the efforts by stakeholders like the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Senator Bala Mohammed respectively, for initiating the idea of working to produce a consensus candidate among those who have indicated interest in vying for the office of president on the platform of the opposition party.

The team first met in Bauchi on March 20, 2022, and announced that its members are all working together to put forward just one of them to contest for the office of president, instead of having all of them, battling for the same post. They have admitted another aspirant, Mohammed Hayatoudeen, former Managing Director of African International Bank into their group.

Since the initiative started gaining traction in the media, party members have been commending Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed, and Hayatoudeen for deciding on their own volition to prune the number of aspirants, a situation that makes their ambitions become the first sacrificial lambs.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Hashim Kareem, a party member from Kano, described the efforts of the consensus aspirants as a big sacrifice and a demonstration that the men are patriots, statesmen, and peacemakers.

He said: “The aspirants know that by initiating this consensus move, three of them will lose out as only one person will be nominated to contest in the primary proper. Yet, they went on to make public pronouncements on their efforts, thereby foreclosing the option for any of them to back out. These men have done well and they should be treated as heroes of the PDP and today’s democracy in Nigeria”.

Another member of the PDP from Abia State, Okey Elenwo noted that the subscribers to the consensus arrangement have demonstrated their transparency and commitment by going public with their plans from the beginning and leaving no room for escape or maneuver. “Initially, I did not believe the four men were serious about their plan. To think that they mean business gives me the impression that they are making a big sacrifice, particularly since the initiative is a voluntary move and nobody is being compelled to join. Also, the idea was not imposed by the party nor is it being directed by any incumbent president or other external or internal force. The initiators deserve kudos,” he said.

Adekunle Oluwole from Lagos State added that what Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed, and Hayatoudeen have started may become the trend that will determine the shape of the 2023 elections pointing out that the idea which is seen as limited to the PDP may also be adopted by the APC because of its numerous benefits.

“This consensus arrangement will reduce tension in the PDP. It will make the presidential primaries to be better managed. The fallout will also be easy to handle. If the aspirants are already holding discussions with each other, then they are already creating grounds for mutual understanding and support for each other. So, whoever emerges will find it easy to rally the others and everybody will be a winner”, Peremebao Ohiwe from Bayelsa noted.

For many, such a process that will reduce the number of aspirants, create a good relationship among them and prepare the grounds for working together as a united team is what the opposition party needs to effectively challenge and defeat the ruling party.

In their estimation, without the consensus arrangement, a situation where there are 15 aspirants within PDP will only lead to division and make it easy for the ruling party to make mincemeat of it at the polls.

In 2015 when the APC was the leading opposition party, it managed to reduce the number of its presidential aspirants to just five. The five were Muhammadu Buhari, the eventual winner, Abubakar Atiku, Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, Rochas Okorocha, and Sam Nda Isaiah, now late. Many other aspirants who many expected to join the race tactically withdrew and chose to support Buhari to help their party defeat the then ruling PDP.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It is believed that the current move by the consensus architects in the PDP is also a smart move to ensure a cohesive, united, and strong party that can easily defeat the APC which has suffered image setbacks based on its performance in the area of security, economy and the fight against corruption.

The PDP consensus quartet has rigorously continued to take their message for unity and sacrifice to all the key stakeholders in the party and have visited all the other 11 governors who are members of the party to explain their mission to them. To ensure that their initiative is not seen as a gang-up against any other aspirant, they have equally visited Atiku who is not part of the current move, but a frontline presidential aspirant. They have visited aspirants from the other zones like Nyesom Wike and Emmanuel Udom who are also governors.

A source disclosed that the consensus team may next week hold a joint meeting with aspirants from other parts of the country who are not opposed to the consensus idea so that they can all agree on modalities for further reducing the number of aspirants in the interest of the party.

Saraki, the former Senate President who is the spokesman of the consensus advocates has repeatedly mentioned that all the four of them in the group are qualified to provide effective leadership and good governance for the nation.

He said they believe that “the national interest and cohesion within the party are more important than individual ambition”. He added that what he and his colleagues have started is worthy of emulation as consensus building is needed at a critical time when the nation is troubled like now.

“The efforts of this group of politicians are novel, noble, and worthy of emulation”, Hassan Lado, a political science teacher, said.

He added: “They should be encouraged to pull it through. The consensus plan should not be abandoned mid-way. The PDP leadership should openly come out to identify with the idea, praise it and encourage all members and stakeholders to support it.

“We should encourage the subscribers to the idea to ensure it has a successful outcome. If it is just because of their selflessness and broad-mindedness, Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed, and Hayatoudeen deserve the votes of delegates and other Nigerians, that is, whoever emerges among them as the candidate of the PDP.”

Another commentator, Okey Nwaeke, an Enugu-based lawyer, noted that consensus is an idea supported by law.

He argued that the new Electoral Act recognized it as one of the ways by which parties can select candidates.

He added that credit should be given to politicians who are exploring this legal and lawful option as it demonstrates their predilection for peace, unity, and cooperation.

Nwaeke advised that the advocates of consensus should continue to use persuasion to sell the idea and that “for as long as it is voluntary, not being forced on anybody and the initiators continue to be firm on the fundamental reasons for starting it, they will continue to be heroes of this political period and history as well as posterity will remember them for good cause”.

The PDP governors adopted the consensus approach in the election of the members of the National Working Committee last year during its national convention when Dr. Iyorchia Ayu emerged as national chairman. The APC also repeated this approach two weeks ago when it elected the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC.

Also as Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed, and Hayatoudeen work to make a consensus candidate evolve in the PDP through persuasion and negotiation, the close associates of Buhari in APC are already sending signals out that the president will eventually lead the way in endorsing one of the presidential aspirants who will then become the consensus candidate of the ruling party.

But till then, political watchers are on the lookout for how the consensus game will play out in both the PDP and APC.