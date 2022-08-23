By Steve Agbota

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed woefully for bringing economic untold hardship to Nigerians.

Kwankwaso who stated this yesterday in Lagos during a townhall meeting with stakeholders organised by Prime Maritime Project, said the two parties equally failed Woefully in putting Nigeria and Nigerians first.

“Suffice it to say that NNPP, as a party, has its blueprint for the economy for which maritime and transport logistics are incorporated. You are all aware that I was a founding member of both the PDP) and APC, the two parties that governed the country in the last 23 years. I decided to make the sacrifice of doing away with both parties because both of them have derailed from the original vision set forth for them.

“Both of them have brought untold economic hardship to Nigerians. Both of them have visited Nigerians with unacceptable level of insecurity ever imagined. And both of them have failed to provide qualitative and competent leadership that is direly needed to steer the ship of the Nigerian nation to unity and prosperity,” he said.

According to him, If these failures are not there, if the expectations of Nigerians had been met, if the leaders are competent, patriotic and sincere, Nigeria would not have been here today.

“This is why I have decided to seek to be at the driving seat of this nation through the NNPP so that those expectations-a new Nigeria of our dream-can be realised.

“So really, for us, the choice in the 2023 general election is clear: A New and Better Nigeria that the NNPP is foist to put in place or the continuation of

the status quo. We believe that Nigerians are tired of the status quo and are very eager to do away with both the APC and the PDP,” he said.