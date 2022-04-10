By Olakunle Olafioye

Barely a week after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye said that God has not yet revealed to him if there would be elections in 2023, another popular man of God, Prophet Wale Olagunju of Divine Seed of God Ministries, Ibadan, has assured Nigerians that elections would hold next year.

The popular seer also looked at the presidential aspirants on parade in the two dominant political parties, saying that the decision by both parties to do away with zoning will only compound the woes of the nation.

According to him, the move further diminished the chances of the South, particularly the Igbo, in leading the country in 2023. Excerpts:

You predicted more economic hardship in the country in your 2022 prophecies and as predicted, Nigerians have started experiencing it since the beginning of the year. As a servant of God whose responsibilities as a shepherd include proffering solutions to problems facing the flock, what has God revealed to you as succour to Nigerians?

I have been praying day and night because the suffering is just too much and the economy is nothing to talk about. You know I predicted it and it is here. The government has no solution to the problem. Only God knows, we have tried many leaders and they kept deceiving us. The nation’s economy has been damaged beyond repairs and successive governments were only borrowing and sharing the money, leaving our economy in poorer conditions than they met it. The masses are suffering and the government does not in any way show any concern. It is only God that can solve our problem in Nigeria, no one can do it except God. The only thing we can do is to continue to cry unto God until he responds to our cries.

We are now warming up for the 2023 general elections, but emerging fact does not portray us as ready or prepared for any election. What is your own take on this, first as a Nigerian and second as a servant of God in whose heart the secret of God resides?

Let me talk as oracle of God. I want people to know that I am Wale Olagunju, an ambassador of God and Christ representative on earth. There is going to be elections in 2023. General Muhammad Buhari and his APC will conduct elections, they are ready for it.

We recently read in the news that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is warming up for the next presidential race and in fact was recently reported to have settled with Nyesom Wike ahead of the said election. Does Atiku Abubakar have any chance to rule the country?

In my 2022 prophecies and as published by your newspaper, I said the name of Atiku will ring like a bell and I added that he had many rivers and bridges to cross. Now in my 2019 prophecies, I told Atiku to pick the then Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu as his running mate, but he refused, we all saw the outcome. If Atiku had picked Ekweremadu, Saraki wouldn’t have contested the primaries with him, so they fragmented the People’s Democratic Party. This time around, Atiku should play his game very well by seeking God’s guidance in picking his running mate. But on my part as revealed to me by God Almighty, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is the choice for him. The ball is now in his court, let him do the needful. But as a servant of God, let me say this, that Atiku needs serious prayers.

Looking at certain emerging facts, do the Igbo people have any chance to have one of their own becoming the president come next year?

With the present system in which Fulani-Hausa dominated every department in our nation, the chances are slim for the Igbo. Let us look at it from this angle: Buhari is spending eight years if God allows him. For the forthcoming presidential primaries, the two dominant parties in the country have removed zoning in other to favour their northern candidates, so the marginalization of the Igbo continues. You can see tribalism in play. In my 2016 prophecies, I did warn the people of the South that they should pray very well for I saw the presidency remaining in the North for 12 years, so how can there be peace in a country where there is tribalism, favouritism, injustice and where you have a section of the country dominating others and ready to rule for life. In conclusion they have relegated the Yoruba and the Igbo to eating decomposing apples under the Fulani/Hausa tables. The solution is either we go regional or we break up the country completely.

What about Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does he have any chance to emerge as president in the next general elections?

In my 2021and 2022 prophecies, it was revealed that it is not in the mindset of God for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rule Nigeria. So, it is going to be a waste of time and resources for him to embark on that project. Also in my January 2022 prophecies, I said APC will use Yahaya Bello to thwart Tinubu’ s effort, as you can see Yahaya has now declared. Should the APC pick Yahaya Bello, the race to the presidency will be so keen and tough for both parties.

Coming to Oyo State where you reside, does Seyi Makinde have any chance to emerge as governor for second term?

Seyi Makinde has no chance. I have five different prophecies concerning the coming of Seyi Makinde and published by national dailies, but in my 2020 and 2021 prophecies I disclosed that there will be rift between Seyi Makinde and his deputy. Secondly, that they will level allegations bothering on corruption against him and also that tribal sentiment will be used against him. All this is now going on in the state. So, let Seyi Makinde red carpet the whole of Oyo State, he will not win second term election.

Then who is the likely candidate?

In my 2021 prophecies, I said Senator Teslim Folarin is a candidate to reckon with should APC pick him.

You visited Sunday Igboho during his incarceration in Republic of Benin and you predicted that he would be released before 2022 Easter. Now that he has been released, are you still in contact with him? How far about his professed faith in Jesus Christ?

Weĺl, I have not been in contact with him for now, but the fact of the case is that whosoever calls him Oosa Baba Dammy is wasting his time. All I know is that no Orisa can rescue or safe anyone, it is only God that can deliver. My belief is that the boy really needs to take his time to rest because of the trauma he went through in Benin Republic.

Talking about the agitation for Yoruba nation, do you see any ray of hope in the struggle?

Yes, success is on the way coming. This is my own stand, I supported the agitation for the Yoruba nation and the reason is that the present foundation can never take us to the Promised Land. You know the original foundation laid by Sir Ahmadu Bello, Azikwe, Awolowo and others in which we have Northern Region, Eastern Region and Western Region was destroyed by Hausa military leaders and that is why we are facing this problem today. They destroyed the sure foundation of our nation and they went ahead to impose rotten presidential system of government with 36 states to favour the northern people.