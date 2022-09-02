From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and his APC counterpart, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda have expressed readiness to secure and unite Plateau citizens if given the mandate to served the state.

Mutfwang and Yilwatda disclosed this seperately on Thursday during a discourse, titled “Beyond Politicking, harnessing Plateau potentials” organized by Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council, held in Jos.

Mutfwang who was represented by Hon. Danladi Jelka said security, economy and the unity of the people of Plateau State towards providing the required dividends of democracy guided by competent leadership will be his topmost priority.

“Plateau State is economically endowed especially in the area of mineral resources, we are endowed also in terms of human resources, our diversity ethnically gives strength to Plateau State.

“For us in the PDP, we will be providing some unifying platforms for ethnic groups on the Plateau because it is when we are united, we will be able to fight insecurity and we will be able to harness the potentials the state is blessed with for the prosperity of our people.

“Our Principal cherishes the provision of quality and competent leadership which give us strength to grow our economy because we know our challenges today; in terms of economic ranking and physical reality, we know that we have alot of challenges and he is better prepared to address those challenges through good governance.

“He is determined to reform some institutions in the state to make things work, the reform will be in three phases; reforms in the civil service so that we can attract investors, physical reform will take place so that we will be able to generate the needed revenue for the overall development in the state.

“There is a huge infrastructural deficit in the urban and the rural areas in Plateau therefore, we will take deliberate steps to ensure urban renewal to provide the conducive atmosphere for our people to thrive actively in their economic activities to become self reliance”. He stated.

The APC candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who was represented by Comrade Jibrin Banchil, said, “We want to secure Plateau State, we will change our approach to security so that we can address the situation to have a prosperous Plateau State.

“We are also consider mining, economy, creative industry and technology and the most important thing is that we will work deliberately to achieve that despite the scarce resources.

” What we want to have in 2023 is a secure, united and prosperous Plateau State. Besides this, we have 5 key development areas; we have the economy, better infrastructure, women and gender, education and security, once we have these things in place we will have the needed development.” He state.

Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Luka Pampe said he is determined to change the narrative of politics by returning Plateau to the people.

“You talk about doing the same thing over and over and expect the same result, ours is to interrogate the existing system and tour the process of development of Plateau State.

“The narrative about economizing the power of politics to better the lots of the people is often contrived with the politization of the economic to fit into the pockets of the gladiators in politics. Our is to be able to interrupt that kind of system.”

Director of Research, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Prof. Pam Dung Sha who presented a paper title, “Beyond Politicking: Rethinking a patriotic agenda for development of Plateau State” encouraged the candidates that whoever emerged Governor in 2023 should focus in delivering dividends of democracy.

He lamented that some people spent time on blame games and name callings just to denigrate previous administration instead of focusing on delivering dividends of democracy.

“Leadership is about settling down to think creatively under a conducive atmosphere to deliver the dividends of democracy.”