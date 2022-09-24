Former Senate President and a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Bukola Saraki has said that PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians, as the country progresses towards the 2023 general elections.

Saraki in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @bukolasaraki said he just returned from vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom state for the cerebration of the 35th years of the state.

Apparently making reference to the crisis that had befallen the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Saraki said: “My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive. This is such a time.”

“PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians in the 2023 polls.”