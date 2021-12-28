From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has said that the party under his leadership is being repositioned for more membership drive and victory in more states and at the national level.

Ayu stated this at his Gboko residence on Monday when he hosted party faithful from the 17 council wards of Gboko local government to a Christmas celebration.

He however urged all party faithfuls to eschew violence at all times and work assiduously for the victory of the party as the pendulum swings towards the 2023 election.

The PDP National Chairman also assured that the people of Gboko will vote for the party in 2023 more than it did in 2019 elections.

In a remark, Governor Samuel Ortom while calling on the people of Gboko to champion the course of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria, assured that the PDP, if voted into power in 2023, will ensure that the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation enjoys more developmental projects.

Ortom who disclosed that recently, more roads and electrification projects were approved for the area, stated that the area would enjoy more under a PDP led federal government.

He commeded the decision of the National Chairman to celebrate Christmas with people of his immediate local government, adding that Dr Ayu is someone who has what it takes to rescue and rebuild the country from misrule by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

On his part, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, SAN, acknowledged the transformation in Gboko by the Ortom administration.

Ijohor posited that 2023 looks good for the PDP in the area since the House of Representatives member for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Hon. John Dyegh who used to be the only problem before now, has already joined the PDP.

Also speaking, former Speaker Pro-Tempore, Chief Terngu Tsegba, described Senator Ayu and Governor Ortom as true democrats who will allow the people’s will prevail at the primaries which will engender massive support for the PDP.