From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is on a mission to rescue Nigeria from what it cited as the corruption of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

The governor assured Nigerians that, with the new leadership of the PDP, the party is ready to rescue the country from insecurity and corruption.

Governor Ortom said this on Monday in a media chat at the Makurdi Airport, on his arrival from the PDP National Convention, which was held in Abuja at the weekend.

The governor, while thanking God for the victory and emergence of Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other party leaders at the National Convention, maintained that the party is now better positioned to take over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria come 2023.

‘What we did in Abuja, by achieving more than 90 per cent consensus in electing leaders of the party, is a clear sign that God is on our side and a sign that we are determined to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023,’ he said.

The governor accused the APC led Federal Government of ‘destroying the economy, our security, our social life and everything you can think of.

‘There is this saying that the worst democratic government is better than a military government but for the purpose of this APC led government, I want to say that the worst military government we have had in this country is better than this APC government.

‘I have never seen a people who don’t want you to tell them the truth. When you advise them, they try to twist things and tell the world that you are against them.

‘So I commend my colleagues; the other 12 governors for their understanding and resilience that despite all the intimidation and blackmail by this APC government we are forging ahead.

‘And today, I can tell you that Nigeria is hopeful and by the grace of God, we will make ourselves available, sacrifice our time, resources and our energy. Our unity cannot be compromised and we are committed as governors of PDP in the country to give Nigeria a new direction, a direction that will unite us more than ever before.

‘For us, we are coming on a rescue mission and we have demonstrated that during the convention and we look forward that Nigerians will team up with us to make sure that we dismantle this APC government that has a record of worse corruption in the history of Nigeria,’ Ortom stated.

