From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has cautioned the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, against supporting any of the presidential aspirants.

Its Chairman, Walid Jubrin, gave the caution, yesterday, during a maiden meeting of the board, under the new PDP leadership.

Jubrin congratulated Ayu on his election as chairman of the opposition party and urged him to use his wealth of experience to help the PDP remain the largest party in Africa.

“You must try to reconcile individuals, states, and national issues. Do not be detracted by the ambition of individual members but keep the party as formidable as possible.

“Concentrate on your duties. Do not side any individual with self ambition and try to reduce influence of god father. Respect the divinity of individual and dynamism of a group,” Jubrin said.

Ayu said he has personal interest to protect and would not be party to factions in any state chapter.

He said part of the problems of the opposition party was that past leadership sided with factions during crisis.

The chairman, who stated that the party’s decline started in 2012, promised that the PDP will return to its winning ways soon.

“We are not encouraging factions. I also want to say clearly that no single individual can win elections in the states. State leaders must work as a team. If you work as a team, you will win elections in your state.

“Most of the elections we have lost is because PDP defeated PDP, that should never be encouraged. And part of the problem is because the leadership of the party sometimes take sides with certain factions.

“During my leadership of the party, I will try to be free, fair, and make the interest of the party to be paramount. I believe if we go along this route, we will be able to recapture the lost glory of the PDP.

“When we built cohesion in the party, it was possible for us to win 21 governors and president, we increased this number to 28. So, our declined started in 2011. Today, we are down to only 13 sitting governors but never you worry, very soon, the number will increase to the appropriate level.”

Ayu promised to carry every organ along in the running of the party, noting that is the only way the party can make progress.

