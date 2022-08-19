From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, has called for calm.

In a statement, yesterday, he said efforts were being intensified to resolve the issues between the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

The opposition party has been enmeshed in crisis since the nomination of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice presidential candidate with Wike’s supporters squaring up against the party leader and Atiku Abubakar.

However, the BoT chairman said the crisis should be seen more as a misunderstanding, which would be resolved rather than a problem.

“At this period leading to the 2023 elections, we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advise is for us to give strong support to the present Reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues. There after BoT the highest advisory organ of the party will give more encouragement leading to greater success of PDP.”