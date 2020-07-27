Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has linked the defection of former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the 2023 presidential contest.

The chairman of the BoT, Senator Jubrin Walid, in a statement, on Monday, said there is more to the exit of Dogara from the PDP, which he joined prior to the last general elections, than meets the eyes.

The former speaker in his resignation letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Bogoro ‘C’ Ward Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi, had said said that his decision to quit the opposition party as because of alleged failure of governance in the state.

However, Walid, in his reaction said he suspects that ” Dogara has a plan of becoming President or Vice President in 2023, which he knows he will never achieve in PDP.”