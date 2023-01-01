From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has appealed to stakeholders in Nigeria to ensure that the coming general election is devoid of bloodshed.

Noting that 2023 is a critical year being the year of the election, Babayemi warned against actions that can disrupt the peace of the country.

He gave up this admonition in his New Year message made available to our correspondent by his Media Office on Sunday.

He said, “2023, no doubt, is a critical year in the life of Nigeria as a nation and its people because of the general elections scheduled for next month. Already, there’s palpable anxiety in the air. At all levels, Nigerians must be allowed to freely choose who they want” he cautioned.

“A credible and transparent election will go a long way in solving the riddle of violence and other associated negativities which normally cast darts at our electoral process. In this, INEC and the various security agencies have big roles to play” he noted.

According to him, all political parties involved in the ongoing electioneering campaigns have major roles to play in ensuring that the elections were held without killings and destruction of property.

“Honestly, one feels that as a people, we are supposed to have outgrown retrogressive things that have seemingly become the hallmarks of the electoral process. As obtained in the developed world, we can equally elect our leaders peacefully without resorting to violence,” he added.

He however enjoined the people of the country to continue to keep hope alive to make Nigeria better, adding that with collective resolve, challenges facing the nation would be surmountable.