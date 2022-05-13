From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), on Friday, issued a certificate of qualification to the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ugochinyere Ikenga, to participate in the party’s House of Representatives primary for the 2023 polls.

Ugochinyere’s qualification for the primary has been a subject of controversy in recent times.

However, the opposition spokesman, who is aspiring to represent Ideato North / South Federal Constituency of Imo State, has said the issuance of the certificate to him, will help to douse dispel rumour of his purported disqualification and douse tension in the Imo PDP.

Ugochinyere expressed confidence that he will win the primary and go ahead to win the main election for the PDP. However, he charged the party leadership to ensure that only credible person are saddled with the responsibility of conducting the PDP primary.

According to him, ” I was called by the leadership of the party that the NWC has given me the certificate of qualification, which is always given after the review of screening report.

“I guess the party took that decision, to douse tension and dispel rumour if my purported disqualification. And it is so painful that the screening panel that came to imo screened and cleared me for the election. There was no single petition. And the appeal panel also cleared me. Copies of those documents were also given to the State chapter of the party and acknowledge