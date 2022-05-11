From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC,which is the second highest organ of the PDP is expected to take decision on the zoning of the party ‘s presidential ticket for the 2023 polls, as well as the composition of the convention planning committee amongst others.

The meeting is attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Ifeanyi Okowa, Darius Ishaku, Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde and Ahmed Fintiri.

Also present are Senators David Mark, Bukola Saraki, members of the National Assembly amongst others.

