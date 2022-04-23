From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Progressive Group (APG) has said that Northern elders have made most northerners proud by coming up with presidential consensus candidates for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

The group said by this singular effort of the elders, other zones may be encouraged to emulate what they have done in the North.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking to reporters shortly after a meeting, the Leader of the group and Convener of the meeting, Umar Abubakar Bodinga said the North needs unity, adding that what the elders have done will further unite the North.

Bodinga, however, said the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal is free to opt out of the presidential race if he is not comfortable with the decisions of the elders.

“Tambuwal cannot be forced to accept what he does not like. However, it should be noted that he has not faulted the process because it is so transparent.

“As Northerners under the Arewa Progressive Group, we wish to state in the strongest terms that we are with the Northern Elders. Consensus did not fail. Tambuwal only withdrew from it.

“He has the right to withdraw and that does not affect the fact that the Consensus is a work in progress.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The traditional North has spoken. They have made their choice. Tambuwal is free to run against the position of the Northern establishment.

“The North said they want unity, equity, justice and inclusively. Who will oppose that? And how will that sound?

“The northern elders involved in the decision-making process deserve commendation for their selfless, patriotic and honest contributions to the cause of search for good leadership in the country.

“The process adopted by the Northern elders has been so thorough and transparent that even Tambuwal or anybody person cannot fault it.

“The step taken by The North should open the way for the South to do the same. Adopt a South East candidate for equity and justice. Reduce the number of aspirants and get a few of them to go to the primaries.

“The Presidency is used to send a clear message that Northern unity is non-negotiable. The South should follow the same route”. Bodinga said.