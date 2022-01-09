From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is yet to zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP in a statement yesterday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described claims by certain persons that the presidential ticket has been zoned to a particular section of the country as misleading.

Former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, had on Friday reportedly said that the PDP 2023 presidential ticket has been zoned to the North.

However, the opposition party noted that no decision has been reached on the issue, disclosing that it is currently engaged in consultation on zoning of offices, amongst other issues.

The statement read: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to comments and speculations from certain individuals claiming that our party has zoned its presidential ticket to a particular part of the country.

“This is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned it presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues, as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.

“The PDP, therefore, urges Nigerians, our teeming members and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled. Our party also cautions those behind the claims to desist forthwith.”