From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has maintained that disclosed that the five aggrieved governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are still open to reconciliation with the Presidential candidate of the party, Abubakar Atiku.

Wike was confidence that if Atiku camp and the leadership of the party failed to pursue reconciliation the PDP stands to lose the 2023 Presidential election.

Wike made the disclosure on Wednesday when led his team made of Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugueanyi of Enugu to Bauchi to meet with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

He said the PDP G-Five governors are the bedrock of the party and once the terms for reconciliation are accepted by the Atiku camp, the Presidential election in 2023 would be easily won by the party.

“I have stated severely that we are here for reconciliation. We have never closed the door for reconciliation and we will never will be against it.

“All we are saying for equality and Justice, that is the hall mark of PDP. All we are saying.tbat let the right thing be done”

On his path, Bauchi Governor expressed concern that the Atiku camp was reaching out to members that were known for anti party activities and trachery hence his warning letter to the national leadership of the party.

Mohammed said he met with Atiku in Abuja on Tuesday saying the there were ongoing discussion with the former Vice President and his camp ahead of the 2023 general election.

“It is no longer a secret that l wrote a letter to the party on my position and what I have found out to be working against me as a leader and a first term governor going for a second term,” he said.

“I wrote it with all honesty and sincerely and deep sense of fidelity.and the party invite me to discuss with the flag bearer of the party and our leader. The letter was not written only by me but the PDP family in Baucni State. We discussed extensively”

On his meeting with the PDP G-five, Governor Mohammed explained that he is connected with them.

“We have met in Bauchi and several places several times.

They are my friends for life I am everywhere but of course it does not mean l am nowhere”