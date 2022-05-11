From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum is currently in an emergency meeting at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.
The meeting is coming ahead of the National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting of the opposition scheduled to hold later today in Abuja.
The NEC meeting is to enable the party to take a decision on the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket and other issues relating to the opposition party’s May 28/29 national convention.
