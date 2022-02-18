From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as preposterous insinuations that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors travelled to Europe to chose the presidential and vice candidates of the party of the party in the 2023 poll.

The governor accused those behind the rumour of deliberating sowing the seeds of discord in a bid to ruin the chances of the PDP in 2023.

Wike stated this, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying PDP governors have been inundated with calls following a text message he alleged was peddled by a chieftain of the party, Raymond Dokpesi, that some governors had embarked on a week long trip to Europe to determine those who would be the presidential and vice candidates of the party in 2023.

“I have always said to people in PDP nobody should cause division among the governors. We are trying as much as we can to build the party back and see that in 2023 PDP takes over governance. But, I have the suspicion that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere with the Peoples Democratic Party, and I think, I’m convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.”

“I don’t understand where Raymond Dokpesi gets this information, this rumour that governors travelled to Europe to decide who will be the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of PDP. I wonder why governors will travel to Europe to take such a decision.”

The governor said while he and his colleagues do not have anything against Dokpesi campaigning for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, he should be circumspect and desist from causing mayhem in the party.

The Rivers State governor implored Abubakar, who he described as a well known political strategist to rein in Dokpesi from spreading dangerous rumours capable to polarising stakeholders in the party.

Wike noted that in 2019, PDP governors, without the prompting of Dokpesi, rallied round Atiku Abubakar and will do so again if he picked the party’s presidential ticket.

The Rivers State Governor also dismissed the insinuation that Oyo State governor, Seye Makinde, wants to usurp the function of National Working Committee (NWC) in a bid to impose the party’s candidate in Osun State .

He said Governor Makinde, who is the only PDP governor in the South West deserves to be consulted as it concerns the forthcoming governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti States.