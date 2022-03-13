From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Indications emerged at the weekend that lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are insisting that one of them should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Sunday Sun gathered that to achieve this objective, both the PDP and APC governors are making frantic efforts to ensure that their colleagues clinch the presidential ticket of the two major political parties.

Governors speculated to be eyeing the 2023 presidency include Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti.

A highly placed source told journalists, in Abuja, that was the reason the governors are bent on taking over machinery of both the ruling and major opposition party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The PDP governors had last December ensured that their preferred candidates emerged as members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

While the APC governors are currently locked in an epic battle with other party leaders over control of the ruling party, ahead of the presidential primary.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Similarly, PDP governors, it was gathered are intensifying consultations with other party leaders, ahead of the party’s national council and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday respectively, in Abuja.

The NEC meeting is expected to take critical decisions on issues relating to the 2023 polls, especially as it concerns the zoning of the presidential ticket and guideline for party primary.

A credible source told Sunday Sun: “I can tell you that the governors of the 36 states have reached a consensus that one of them should emerge as the next President of the country. The governors have been meeting and consulting on producing the presidential candidates of both the APC and the PDP and the consultations have reached very advanced level. In a matter of days, the governors will make a formal declaration in this direction.”