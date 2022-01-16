From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum will hold a special meeting today (Monday) at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt .

Director General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum,

said the meeting will review the state of the States, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

He said: “All the elected PDP governors are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by the Chairman of the Forum, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR .

“The meeting will be preceded by a Gala night to be hosted by the Chief Host, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON.

“The PDP governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular the Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Committee of PDP to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.”

He explained that Ayu has been invited to attend the Port Harcourt meeting to hold consultations with the governors on strategies for executing the rescue and rebuild Nigeria project.