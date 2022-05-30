From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Frontliners has said a collaboration between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is crucial for the success of the opposition party in the 2023 polls.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Hussein Mohammed, Moses Abidemi and Dan Okafor, president, secretary and publicity secretary respectively, said Wike, who came second at the PDP primaries has paid his dues in the party and deserves to be respected.

The group, while lauding the Rivers governor for putting up a strong fight for the PDP presidential ticket, charged Atiku to unite members of the party to enhance its chances of winning the 2023 polls.

“We, members of the PDP Frontliners support group congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for winning the race and we congratulate Governor Nyesom Wike for making such incredible waves and impressive impact in a first attempt for the presidency.

“We note too, the exceptional treachery of Gov Wike’s former ally – the greatest and exceptional beneficiary of his resources and support in the 2019 presidential primaries who became the greatest facilitator of Wike’s loss in this year’s presidential primaries.

“Obviously, Atiku, our party’s presidential candidate cultivated nationwide network of friendships but now, he needs to unite every cleavage and every individual within the party in order to win the 2023 presidential race.

“As for Governor Wike, an embodiment of formidable courage, unwavering party loyalty and pragmatic resilience without whom PDP wouldn’t have recovered itself after many had taken opportunities exits and even fought with the ruling APC to destroy PDP.

“Also, we commend Nigeria’s next President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and urge him to genuinely extend a hand of fellowship to Governor Wike… few can dare match the steadfastness and resourcefulness that Wike can bring to the table towards the success of PDP in the 2023 presidential elections,” it noted.