From Magnus Eze, Enugu and Chukwudi Nweje

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a betrayer saying it committed political suicide by throwing its 2023 presidential ticket open to all aspirants, irrespective of geopolitical zone.

A 37-member zoning committee of the PDP, chaired by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in its report to the National Working Committee of the party failed to zone the slot.

But President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor wondered why the PDP decided to jettison zoning when it was the turn of the South, and particularly the South East.

He described the decision as “unconscionable political blunder and betrayal” of the Igbo given the price they have paid supporting the party over the years.

Obiozor stated this in a statement signed by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia condemning “in its entirety the political suicide that has been committed by the PDP by its position on zoning.”

For purpose of clarity, he stated that rotation and zoning principle was engrained into the PDP’s Constitution in 2009.

According to him, article 7 (2) (c) of the PDP Constitution states: ‘In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.’

He said that such unscrupulous violation of the zoning principle that has been well entrenched in the PDP constitution simply changed the rules of the game in order to deprive Ndigbo the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.

Obiozor said history was never kind to betrayers and the treacherous, stressing that the machinations and conspiracies to deny the Igbo their due place in Nigeria was an ingratitude that daily cried to God.

He urged all the Igbo presidential aspirants to remain focused and undaunted because of the PDP shenanigans, pointing out that history will always vindicate the just.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide reiterates the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E K Clark that any party that does not zone it presidential ticket to the south should not expect the support of the Middle Belt and the entire South. It is therefore curious that the PDP should commit political hara-kiri at a time it is struggling for a fresh air. It is unfortunate that the PDP glomourises inordinate ambitions; any political ambition that undermines nation building should be checkmated.

“Let it be known that it runs contrary to the indomitable Igbo spirit to swallow any form of indignity, disdain or condescension from anybody or group. It is therefore highly inconceivable that the Igbo will validate a party or group that runs roughshod over its sensibilities.”