From Gyang Bere Jos

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha said the party is repositioned to capture power in Plateau and at the National level in 2023.

He noted that the National Working Committee (NWC) drove them to Plateau to reconcile the warring factions and bring together people with different divergent views with the purpose of returning the party to power in 2023.

Sen. Ogbeha disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Plateau State PDP Secretariat in Jos, and vowed to bring on board all former Governors, Deputy Governors and critical stakeholders of the party for the purpose of winning all elections.

“The PDP is always ready to take power, it only when you have two wives that you will know who is better. Nigerians have come to know where to pitch their tent; there is no doubt that there are warring factions like any other party.”

He noted that the party from the top is working hard to bring everybody on board, adding that the process has commenced and expressed optimism that it would be successful.

“We will do our best to achieve our mandate or repositioning the party and report back to the National Working Committee of the party. The logical thing to do with the in-flight is to reconcile various interest in the party that are at war with each other.

“If you look at it, there is no party that does not have in-flight. We can not come here and imposed any decision, everything that would be done will be guided by the interest of the party, the interest of the majority of the stakeholders.”

He noted that the Party is well prepared for the October, 2021 Local Government Elections in the state and admonished the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to do what it is expected of the Commission to ensure that democracy strive.

Sen. Ogbeha said the party will resist any undemocratic act during the poll but believed that the Commission would do the needful.