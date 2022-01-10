From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governors Douye Diri and Nyesom Wike of Bayelsa and Rivers State have said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the party to rescue Nigeria by producing the next president.

The duo spoke when Wike led a powerful delegation from Rivers State to pay a courtesy visit to Diri at the Government House Yenagoa.

Wike was recently in the eyes of the storm when the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) took a swipe at him for what they considered anti-Ijaw remarks he made during the celebration of the Ogoni Day.

According to sources, discussions between the two governors centred on strengthening the bonds of unity between the two states and the PDP.

Diri in his remarks said only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from its present state of insecurity and economic woes.

He described the presidency as a sacred office, noting that the PDP has been repositioned to ensure it wins the presidency in the 2023 general election.

“The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls.

“The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes president. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023,” he said.

Commending Governor Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance, the governor stressed that states in the Niger Delta needed to unite more to tackle their common challenges, particularly in the areas of environmental pollution and underdevelopment.

He also commended Wike for his role in ensuring the repositioning of the PDP, describing him as a committed party man.

Making a veil reference to recent issues, Diri stressed the need for more consultations between him and his Rivers counterpart towards strengthening their bond of unity.

“Bayelsa and Rivers states are brothers and sisters historically and culturally and if anyone is trying to divide us, we must come against them.

“I call on Ijaw leaders to come together and resolve whatever issues we may have amicably. Within a family, we will always have issues but that should not remove our brotherliness,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Nyesom Wike expressed confidence that the PDP will produce the next president of Nigeria.

He said Nigerians were waiting for the party to rescue them from the current situation in the country, stressing that leaders and members of the party cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

Wike emphasised the need for unity of purpose between Bayelsa and Rivers and the entire PDP, saying without a united front, success would be elusive.

“Today, I came to let everybody know that Senator Douye Diri is one of the governors I can tell you have shown commitment even though he is new and he believes in the development of his state. I am not someone that will come and say what is not correct.

“I have also come to tell him that everybody must work together to make the PDP united because without a party there cannot be a presidential candidate. Let us all unite.

“Nigerians are waiting for PDP and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity. As governors, we must work together.

“Anybody can be a presidential candidate but if we are not united it cannot be possible,” Wike said.